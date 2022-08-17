Area crashes kill 7 this week, including 3 in Emanuel County

STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler, according to authorities.

The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region that have claimed several lives.

Emanuel County Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore crash happened around 6 a.m. at Georgia Highway 57 and Poplar Street.

Peebles says it’s believed the van was traveling north and drove into the path of the truck.

Three people died at the scene and one was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center trauma unit, Peebles said.

He said the family members of the victims hadn’t been contact yet, so the identities haven’t been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

In Orangeburg County

Across the Savannah River, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating separate single-vehicle crashes that killed two people in Orangeburg County.

The more recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 157.

The sport utility vehicle struck a guardrail and then a bridge pillar. The driver suffered fatal injuries.

Another accident happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near U.S. 15 in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2010 Ford pickup was traveling east on Vance Road, veered off the road and struck a tree.

In Edgefield County

Meanwhile, the victim has died after an Edgefield County crash that happened a few days ago.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 8 on South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road.

Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway 19, crossed center, and struck a northbound Chevrolet.

The Honda traveled off the left side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

Tommy A. Glover, 82, of Trenton, S.C. was the only occupant in the Honda. He died on Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center, according to Coroner David Burnett.

According to officials, the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

In Richmond County

On Monday afternoon, a man on a dirt bike was killed in a crash with a school bus at Old McDuffie and Kenny roads in Augusta.

He tried to pass the bus in a no-passing zone while the bus was turning left and struck the bus, according to deputies.

The Richmond County Coroner identified the cyclist as Melvin R. Morrison, 45, of the 2200 block of Nellie Drive.

There was one student on the bus along with the driver, and they were not injured.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:07 p.m. Monday.

