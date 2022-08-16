Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large traffic accident brought traffic to a standstill on Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown.

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Wrightsboro Road near Katherine Street.

Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said the initial assessment was that a Horizon Bus Lines bus with no passengers was involved in a crash.

“Witnesses stated that the driver appeared to be slumped over just prior to the accident,” he said. “It is still early on in the investigation, but that’s what we can report at this time.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation showed traffic was not moving for a time on Wrightsboro Road between Robinson Avenue and Katherine. By 1:10 p.m., traffic was moving again, but slowly, on at least part of Wrightsboro.

It was the second local crash in two days involving a bus. An Augusta crash between a school bus and a dirt bike claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

