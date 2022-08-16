Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news.

Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator.

We talked to commissioners about what they want to see moving forward.

After a back-and-forth debate, Augusta commissioners voted to put more time into weighing in on who can be considered for the city administrator’s position and who’s allowed to weigh in on the hiring process.

District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom said: “Based on the way we did this search last time, we didn’t let internal candidates apply, as well as there’s a year of experience required.”

Frantom pushed to set a deadline for the hiring process to be completed by November of 2022, but others say that wouldn’t be fair to newly elected leadership starting in 2023.

This includes three new commissioners and Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson.

District 7 Commissioner Alvin Mason said: “It would be appropriate if nothing else, for them to be a part of the process. I know they don’t have a vote but at least somehow.”

Other ideas mentioned were to look internally in Augusta and around Georgia for the next hire.

In the end, commissioners settled that they were satisfied with the current city administrator and that the process can wait.

District 10 Commissioner John Clarke said: “Whoever takes these seats, they’re the ones who are going to work with the city administrator.”

The motion now goes back to the administrative services committee for more discussion. The job includes advising the mayor and managing the city staff. The salary is $190,000 a year with a car allowance.

In other news...

Augusta’s Risk Management Department was supposed to give their findings on how many homes on Ellis Street were damaged from water falling off the Calhoun Expressway.

The team says they need more time. Clarke says the city needs to respond with action when people speak up.

“When the lady come before us last week, and she’s having problems with water runoff, that caused property damage, foundation damage, she’s not the only one in this city that’s having those problems,” he said.

City leaders say they want an independent assessment and will work with Cranston Engineering to talk with neighbors.

Tiny homes are now legal in Augusta. Commissioners decided to pass a draft ordinance to allow them in commission.

