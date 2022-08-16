SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office special operations officers were on the scene at an Augusta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

patrol cars were parked on the lawn and several officers in bulletproof vests were on the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, around 4 p.m.

One officer said a “gas bomb” was thrown, and a person was in the back of a police car. A neighbor said someone had been taken away in handcuffs.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office special operations officers converged on an Augusta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.