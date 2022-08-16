Submit Photos/Videos
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office special operations officers were on the scene at an Augusta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

patrol cars were parked on the lawn and several officers in bulletproof vests were on the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, around 4 p.m.

One officer said a “gas bomb” was thrown, and a person was in the back of a police car. A neighbor said someone had been taken away in handcuffs.

