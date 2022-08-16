Submit Photos/Videos
Snoop Dogg creates new breakfast cereal called ‘Snoop Loopz’

Snoop Dogg also has his own wine, gin and cannabis companies
Snoop Loopz
Snoop Loopz(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Snoop Dogg has released a new cereal brand called “Snoop Loopz”.

The cereal will be available at grocery stores (although there is no official release date yet) and will fall under his Broadus Foods business.

Master P released the first announcement about the new cereal venture on Instagram.

Master P released an Instagram reel that showcased the Snoop Loopz box and wrote about the new cereal in the caption.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

Snoop Dogg also reposted the video to his social media.

According to the Snoop Loopz website, every time a Broadus Foods product is bought, the money is used to support charities like “Door of Hope.”

Master P released his own cereal in 2021 called Master Crunch Cereal where a portion of the proceeds went to Team Hope Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

