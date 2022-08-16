Senator Ossoff celebrates new bill to lower insulin cost

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff calls it a victory for seniors across the state.

Monday, he was in Augusta to share some big news about the Inflations Reduction Act bill that caps the price of a life-saving drug for those with diabetes.

Ossoff told seniors at the Henry Brigham Senior Services Center that President Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Tuesday.

The law won’t go into effect until next year and doesn’t cover everyone.

“I just find this news so exciting. I know it’s a start,” said Jean Yarsawich, a diabetic.

Yarsawich was one of the dozens happy to hear Ossoff’s news.

Ossoff said: “Beginning next year, no senior can be charged more than $35 per month through Medicare for insulin.”

Many with type one diabetes say without insurance, they pay anywhere from $500 to $1,500 a month.

That cost does not even include supplies.

Yarsawich said: “I test my blood sugar every morning. I could do it twice a day, but again because of the cost of the sticks, I only do it once a day.”

This act will only cover seniors on Medicare.

Ossoff said: “What I can announce today is a historic victory for seniors who rely on insulin.”

According to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1.6 million Americans are living with type one diabetes. 200,000 of them are children.

This act won’t cover them.

Type one diabetic, Sarah Alfriend, said: “It’s mind-blowing that something that we have to have to survive is so expensive.”

Alfriend and her son are both type one diabetics. Even with health insurance, they spend thousands.

“Just all of our diabetes supplies we are spending at least like $300 for each of us,” said Alfriend.

One parent said she spent $13,000 out of pocket on her son’s insulin pump, even with insurance.

Alfriend wishes this bill covered everyone.

“If it would be $35 capped at that cost it would just be a huge game changer for us,” she said.

Ossoff says he’ll keep fighting for this to cover all Americans.

Again, this goes into effect for seniors in 2023.

