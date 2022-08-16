Submit Photos/Videos
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line

Work continues on Interstate 20 near the state line.
Work continues on Interstate 20 near the state line.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders. 

Rolling lane closures on the eastbound side will begin at 9 p.m. and are scheduled to conclude by midnight.

On Thursday, there will be a right-lane closure on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal to allow construction crews access to set a new Augusta Canal bridge span. At various times, both the left and right lanes as well as the shoulders of I-20 in both directions may be affected. Traffic will always be moving in both directions.

All work depends on weather and may be postponed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Also on roadways ...

  • There will be a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18.
  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures on Riverwatch Parkway from Washington Road to Baston Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 20.
  • Contractors continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The right lane of the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston will be closed for several months.
