Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners

This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.(CNN Newsource / CDC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A monkeypox case in France appears to have spread from humans to a dog.

According to a case published in the Lancet Medical Journal, two men who live in the same household contracted the virus.

About two weeks later, their dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, started to have symptoms of monkeypox and tested positive.

The couple said they co-slept with their dog.

This is believed to be the first human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta confirms its first monkeypox case
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘mental health issues’
Rudy Giuliani responds to the elections probe in Georgia targeting him.
Giuliani reacts to being election probe target
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles