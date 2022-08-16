Submit Photos/Videos
Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County

FILE - The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area.
FILE - The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi million dollar investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orangeburg County.

Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday a $53 million investment in establishing a new distribution center. The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said of the investment, “With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major $53 million investment is proof of that. We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people.”

The new center is located at the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and I-26 near Exit 154. Individuals interested in applying for the new jobs can find them at the company website, linked here. The center is expected to begin operations in 2023.

