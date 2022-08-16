Submit Photos/Videos
Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown

generic shreveport police
generic shreveport police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post.

It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”

MORE | SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

Glascock County Consolidated School was placed on lockdown, deputies were notified and officers went to the K-12 campus. A state trooper and Warren County deputy also responded.

It was immediately confirmed that the student was with a parent, the sheriff’s agency said.

He was detained by the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

An investigation determined no danger existed and there was never an immediate threat to any students or staff.

After the soft lockdown was lifted, normal end-of-school day procedures were planned and all after-school activities, including athletic practices and games, were to continue as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

