One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead.

Troopers responded on Aug. 9 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m.

Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway 19, crossed center, and struck a northbound Chevrolet.

The driver of the Honda then traveled off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

The driver of the Honda was the only occupant and is deceased.

According to officials, the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and not transported.

We’ve reached out to the Edgefield County coroner for the identification.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

