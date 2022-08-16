Nearly 200 prison employees arrested on job-related charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020.

The list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30. Of those, 143 are state certified police officers.

The charges include 69 arrests related to drugs, with some prison employees bringing drugs into prison to provide to inmates.

There are 21 arrests for battery, including four employees arrested at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus for beating a handcuffed prisoner.

Nine employees were arrested for sexual assault, including four assaults of prisoners at Lee Arrendale State Prison. That prison in Alto is Georgia’s largest for women.

