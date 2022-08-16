Submit Photos/Videos
Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor for 2023 season

Raspberry Rally cookies
Raspberry Rally cookies(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the lineup for the 2023 cookie season, according to the Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands.

The thin, crispy cookie is a sister cookie to the popular Thin Mints, but infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same coating.

MORE | Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

“Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season,” the Girl Scout council said in a news release.

There’s a catch: The new cookie is exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands kicks off cookie season on Jan. 2, 2023.

Dates to remember

  • Jan. 2, 2023: Preorders begin
  • Jan. 17, 2023: Preorders end
  • Feb. 4-9, 2023: Troop delivery
  • Feb. 10 through March 5, 2023: Cookie booths

