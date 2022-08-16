Frontier Airlines announces 5 new international routes out of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it is more than doubling its international destinations out of Atlanta.

Frontier plans to add five new destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November and December. Travelers can now take trips to San José, Costa Rica, Liberia, Costa Rica, Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, and Kingston, Jamaica.

The expansion comes less than a year after the airline introduced its first international routes from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.