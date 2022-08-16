Food bank to give away fresh produce in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive.

During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles.

Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than 300 partner agencies have continued to provide fresh produce for community members throughout the year, and the produce distribution comes as rising costs of food are putting families in tough situations. Data from Feeding America shows 1 in 8 people in Golden Harvest’s 25-county service area are food-insecure.

“Many families are having to make difficult decisions when it comes to paying their bills versus putting food on the table,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Amy Breitmann. “In addition to all the great produce that has been going out to our partners, we are proud to be doing these direct distributions during a time that is extremely challenging for families trying to make ends meet.”

Volunteers will place fresh produce including items such as carrots, corn, potatoes and radishes in the trunks of incoming vehicles. Each car may receive enough produce to feed two families.

Please arrive in a vehicle with the trunk empty.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.