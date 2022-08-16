Submit Photos/Videos
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

Dollar General
Dollar General(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels that were hard to access.

Since 2017, OSHA has proposed more than $6.5 million in penalties after 78 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide, including more than $450,000 in penalties as a result of three inspections in Georgia.

