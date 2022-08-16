Disney On Ice production returning to Augusta after 4 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four years, Disney On Ice will return to the James Brown Arena with performances Nov. 4-6.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice preferred customer and get access to the pre-sale offer code.

Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and an ensemble of Disney princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s “Frozen” also comes to life. Moments from “Finding Dory,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” also will be featured.

Performances are planned for 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 4; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 4; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Tickets can be purchased online at AECTix.com or in-person at the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena

Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

