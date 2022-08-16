Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Active weather pattern this week with decent rain chances most days. Below-average highs through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region and stall over the CSRA through the weekend. We will dry out into early Tuesday with lows staying near 70.

The front will be stalled just south of the CSRA today and keep mostly to partly cloudy skies in place most of the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day today , but most of the CSRA looks dry. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s with clouds around. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

The stalled front will lift a little north Wednesday and bring us higher rain chances for the rest of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-20 in the CSRA under a marginal severe weather risk Wednesday for the threat of strong wind gusts with storms. There is also a marginal flood risk, meaning flood prone areas could have minor issues. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Models
Models

Rain chances look highest Wednesday night through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rainfall across the region. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered to numerous showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

