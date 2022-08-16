Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart.

We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend.

For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live but a place to keep her Elvis stuff.

She has a lot of stuff.

“I have lost count, hundreds I think,” she said.

It might be thousands. Elvis is in every single room.

“He’s even in the bathroom. I have towels,” said Tinney.

She has a bust of Elvis, an Elvis tree, and an Elvis bed. It’s almost all Elvis.

“He was the greatest entertainer that ever lived. He loved his fans. He was so generous, and loved the Lord too,” she said.

Tinney’s loved Elvis since she was nine. She’s been collecting for decades, and a lot has been given to her.

“I’ve been blessed with family and friends giving me things, people I hardly know, know that I love Elvis,” she said.

That love is on display almost everywhere. But, she did set aside a little space for her Georgia Bulldogs.

“I love Jesus first, then Elvis, and then the Bulldogs,” said Tinney.

To honor Elvis, Tinney lights a candle every year on his birthday and the anniversary of his death. She got the candle more than forty years ago. Of course, it’s Elvis-themed.

Even though she has all this Elvis stuff, she says there’s always room for more.

“I’ll find space,” she said.

