Butterfly sculpture dedicated by Rosalynn Carter in Plains

Rosalynn Carter told students about the importance of voting. (Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dedicated a sculpture of monarch butterflies in a garden named for her in Plains, Georgia.

It’s part of her continuing advocacy for butterflies and their habitat.

Former President Jimmy Carter also attended the dedication ceremony Saturday.

The statue is at the Rosalynn Smith-Carter Childhood Garden, next to her childhood home.

It’s meant to honor Carter days before her 95th birthday on Thursday. The sculpture is called the “Monarch Tree.” It stands about 15 feet tall and 15 feet wide, with eight stumps and 18 butterflies.

