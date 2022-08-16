Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex.

Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment homes; new landscaping; north and south tower beautification and signage upgrades; a fire pit gathering area; tenant buildouts for office users; and more.

Beacon previously invested more than $2 million to enhance Enterprise Mill’s amenities, add 24-hour security and address deferred maintenance from before the firm’s 2016 acquisition of the property.

Originally constructed in the 1840s, Enterprise Mill is a renovated former cotton mill adjacent to the historic Augusta Canal.

Each of Enterprise Mill’s one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments have unique features and design components, including wide plank pine floors, exposed brick walls, ceilings that are at least 15 feet tall and oversized windows. Amenities include a resort-style fitness center, business center with conference room, on-site ATM, courtyard, grill and picnic area.

Enterprise Mill is also home to a 2,400-square-foot event space that hosts many weddings, with room to accommodate functions of up to 250 people. Full-service catering is provided through Fat Man’s Hospitality. The on-site museum, Augusta Canal Discovery Center, is a go-to field trip destination for area schools.

City’s IT department selected for honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Augusta information technology department has been recognized as the 2022 winner of the Government Management Information Sciences G2 Business Award presented by GMIS International.

GMIS International is the leading professional association for government IT professionals, representing nearly 450 public sector agencies in 35 states and 8 countries.

The award recognizes Augusta’s IT department for its implementation of an Open Data Catalog Hub webpage.

The project generated significant benefits for business both local and from other cities by providing spatial data easily available in downloadable format.

Customers for the system include engineering firms, power companies, land surveyors, architecture firms, data analysts and real estate agents.

Local attorney gains acclaim from peers

Kip McAlister (Contributed)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hawk Law Group announces that Kip McAlister has been named a Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Georgia by the National Trial Lawyers.

McAlister helps individuals and families navigate serious personal injuries and wrongful deaths resulting from motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, nursing home neglect and other claims.

“My focus has always been to represent my clients to the best of my ability. I strive to help people during difficult times in their lives, and nothing makes me happier than to see our hard work pay off for a family in need,” McAlister said. “To receive recognition as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Georgia is truly an honor, and I am humbled.”

Before joining Hawk Law Group in February 2021, McAlister worked in private practice throughout South Carolina and Georgia representing individuals and families of loved ones who suffered serious injuries and deaths, including victims of nursing home neglect and medical malpractice.

Also in business ...

Robert Grant (Contributed)

NEW ADMINISTRATOR: East Georgia State College announces that Robert Grant has been named the new vice president for institutional advancement and grants at the school. In this role, Grant will provide leadership and strategic focus to further the college’s development, alumni relations, marketing communications and engagement.

ACQUISITION: Augusta-based MAU inc. has acquired Doozer Software’s project services and staffing division, strengthening MAU’s capabilities by adding the Birmingham-based company’s expertise in software development. Doozer will join MAU’s technology solutions division, 3Ci. As a family-centered company, MAU said it’s is excited to add Doozer, whose values and culture closely align with MAU’s.

TECH GATHERING: AFCEA International is hosting TechNet Augusta 2022 in-person through Thursday at the Augusta Marriott and Convention Center. U.S. Army leaders from Fort Gordon and across the country will attend to discuss ways to design and deploy the networks that will support both cyber offense as well as cyber defense.

