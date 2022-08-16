Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses.

According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, which helps state and local governments purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquire and construct support facilities.

The funding passed with legislative support from Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Since August 2021, Augusta Transit has worked with four leading electric bus manufacturers to test their vehicles as part of Transit’s efforts to build an application for the competitive grant.

Several of the vehicles from manufacturers including GILLIG have been brought to Augusta during that time, and the public got a chance to ride GILLIG bus in September for free.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said the new buses “helps us to elevate transportation in our community by allowing us to provide safe, clean and climate friendly options for our citizens.”

Interim City Administrator Takiyah A. Douse offered similar sentiments.

“With our Green Augusta Initiative, the incorporation of battery-electric buses in our transit system helps our government continue reducing our carbon footprint on the environment while increasing operational efficiency for years to come,” she said.

GILLIG is a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses that offers a portfolio of clean-energy propulsions including zero-emission battery electric, diesel-electric hybrid, near-zero emission compressed natural gas and clean-diesel.

