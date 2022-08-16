Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses

Augusta Transit is replacing five traditional buses with GILLIG electric buses.
Augusta Transit is replacing five traditional buses with GILLIG electric buses.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses.

According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.

MORE | Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, which helps state and local governments purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquire and construct support facilities.

The funding passed with legislative support from Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Since August 2021, Augusta Transit has worked with four leading electric bus manufacturers to test their vehicles as part of Transit’s efforts to build an application for the competitive grant.

Several of the vehicles from manufacturers including GILLIG have been brought to Augusta during that time, and the public got a chance to ride GILLIG bus in September for free.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said the new buses “helps us to elevate transportation in our community by allowing us to provide safe, clean and climate friendly options for our citizens.”

MORE | Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus

Interim City Administrator Takiyah A. Douse offered similar sentiments.

“With our Green Augusta Initiative, the incorporation of battery-electric buses in our transit system helps our government continue reducing our carbon footprint on the environment while increasing operational efficiency for years to come,” she said.

GILLIG is a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses that offers a portfolio of clean-energy propulsions including zero-emission battery electric, diesel-electric hybrid, near-zero emission compressed natural gas and clean-diesel.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta confirms its first monkeypox case
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

Latest News

The importance of a good sleep schedule while back to school
Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids
zayna BTS
The importance of a good sleep schedule while back to school
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 15
Dollar General
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues