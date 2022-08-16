Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny home villages in city

Tiny model home
Tiny model home(Cameron Crowe)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city.

The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing.

Commissioners also:

Mayor Hardie Davis welcomed participants on TechNet who are in Augusta this week to attend the cyber-gathering.

He also praised a more than $6.25 million grant the city is getting to replace five conventional buses with electric ones.

And he reminded the public that COVID is still a threat and urged people to wash their hands, watch their social distance and wear a mask when they feel inclined.

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Local health expert shares what you need to know about monkeypox
Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?
Where does the search stand for Augusta's new city administrator?
Where does the search stand for Augusta's new city administrator?
