Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny home villages in city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city.

The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing .

Commissioners also:

Approved an agreement that will continue with Wellpath as the health care provider for Richmond County inmates. The deal includes $450,000 extra for mental health services.

Voted to send the process for city administrator to administrative services committee for further review.

Determined an independent assessment is needed regarding houses on Ellis Street that have been damaged by water running off the Calhoun Expressway

Mayor Hardie Davis welcomed participants on TechNet who are in Augusta this week to attend the cyber-gathering.

He also praised a more than $6.25 million grant the city is getting to replace five conventional buses with electric ones .

And he reminded the public that COVID is still a threat and urged people to wash their hands, watch their social distance and wear a mask when they feel inclined.

