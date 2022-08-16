Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties

Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.

The company said Tuesday it has introduced technology that examines the would-be renter’s history on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, whether they’re renting for a weekday or weekend, and other factors.

Airbnb said the screening system that it is rolling out for listings in the United States and Canada has been tested since last October in parts of Australia, where it produced a 35% drop in unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based company said the technology is designed to prevent a customer’s request for reservation from ever reaching the host of the property involved. Airbnb said people blocked from renting an entire home might be able to book a single room because the host is more likely to be around.

Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

The following year, Airbnb announced a worldwide party ban at its listings and banned people under 25 from renting an entire house near their home unless they had a record of positive reviews on the site. The party ban was initially cast as a temporary health measure during the pandemic but was made permanent in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
Local health expert shares what you need to know about monkeypox
Local health expert shares what you need to know about monkeypox
Augusta Commission
Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?
Where does the search stand for Augusta's new city administrator?
Where does the search stand for Augusta's new city administrator?
Julian Assange
Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors