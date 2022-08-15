A no-brainer? Zombie apocalypse might be survivable in Augusta, stats show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the event of a theoretical zombie apocalypse, would we survive here in Augusta?

We have a better than average chance, according to a new ranking.

A few years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a tongue-in-cheek zombie apocalypse preparedness article.

Inspired by that, Lawn Love went through the data to rank 2022′s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.

The rankings are based on publicly available data in four categories: vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection and mobility. The city that earned the highest average score was ranked best, while the city with the lowest was worst.

Augusta came in 84th place out of 200, with rankings of:

31 in vulnerability (population density, physical inactivity rate, share of population in bad health, military base access, natural hazard risk and hospitals per capita).

121 in hideouts (average home square footage, share of available homes with basements (bunkers), share of homes with complete kitchen facilities, share of homes with complete plumbing facilities and off-grid lifestyle-friendliness).

46 in supplies (supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping centers, department stores, pharmacies and hardware stores per 100,000 residents).

85 in protection (hunting-gear, weapons and ammo, and outdoor-gear stores per 100,000 residents).

136 in mobility (walk score, biking-friendliness, hiking-friendliness, campsite access, port access and marina access).

By the way, Lawn Love did a vampire safety ranking a few weeks ago, and Augusta came in at 94.

Elsewhere

THE BEST 10

Orlando Salt Lake City Honolulu Portland, Ore. Colorado Springs, Colo. Tampa, Fla. Springfield, Mo. Miami Pittsburgh Boise, Idaho

THE WORST 10

Sunrise Manor, Nev. Paradise, Nev. Enterprise, Nev. Spring Valley, Nev. Paterson, N.J. Miramar, Fla. Detroit Jackson, Miss. Newark, N.J. North Las Vegas, Nev.

