What the Tech: A new browser for web searching

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like most people, we browse the internet primarily with the Google Chrome app on our phone and iPad.

It’s the most popular browser in the world but sometimes we wonder “is there something else I’d like better?”

Firefox is a solid choice for a browser app. PC users may love the Edge browser and many iPhone users love Safari. There’s another browser option that’s perfect for certain times when we need to concentrate on a project or research.

It’s Firefox Focus for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. The idea is simply to give you less clutter as you browse the web and to hide your tracks from search engines and advertisers.

Rather than having a bunch of tabs open on Chrome or another browser, Firefox Focus has only one. We’ve found it prevents us from quickly opening a tab where LinkedIn is loaded, or that ESPN tab that stays at the top of my browser so we can check baseball scores.

If we need to single-task, Firefox Focus keeps us on track. Since there’s only one tab open at a time, our browser is speedier too.

Another reason to use Firefox Focus is its privacy features. None of our web activity is shared with or tracked by advertisers. Anything we do, anywhere we go online is protected. This also speeds up the browser since it isn’t constantly sending information to third parties.

When we’re finished with a project or we’re just ready to log off, there’s a trashcan icon that deletes our entire web history. You don’t have to go into settings and find the option like you would on Chrome or another browser. The clear history button sits right on the screen.

Since it blocks ads on websites, the web pages load beautifully. This is particularly noticed when using the app on an iPad or tablet. Since there are no ads, when we loaded “Rolling Stone”, all we saw were images of articles that are available to read.

You can still use Google, Safari, or DuckDuckGo as your search engine, and you can select which one you want as the default.

Firefox Focus is a free web browsing app. If you’re browsing on a computer though you’ll need to use the Firefox browser as there’s no Firefox Focus for PC.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.