SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning.

Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m.

It is unknown if injuries have been reported.

We’re told the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

