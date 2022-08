AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday afternoon to the scene of a motorcycle collision involving a school bus on Milledgeville Road.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:07 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said it happened on a roundabout at Milledgeville and North Leg roads.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.