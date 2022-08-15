Police help groom who nearly missed his wedding

BOSTON (WVCB) - A Boston groom was stranded on his wedding day with his groomsmen while the bride was left waiting, but the Boston Police Harbor Patrol saved the day.

Patrick and Hannah Mahony’s big day almost never happened after mechanical issues put the harbor between the bride and groom.

“I was in a little bit of a panic,” Patrick Mahony said.

The couple’s wedding was to take place on Thompson Island, and the boat the groom was supposed to take broke down. He was left stranded at the dock.

“It was our florist, our DJ, all of the groomsmen, the groom. So I think it would have just been a bunch of girls sitting on the island waiting around if that happens,” Hannah Mahony said.

This is when authorities stepped in to help.

The replacement ferry ended up leaving about 40 minutes late from the harbor, but the officers were able to make up time on the water.

Officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath were able to get everyone to the island safely, and Matthews said he hopes the police escort will be a fun memory to look back on.

“We had six minutes to spare,” Matthews said. “It will give them something to remember. Getting a ride on a police boat is kind of special for their big night.”

Despite the rocky start to the day, Patrick Mahony said nothing would have stopped him from tying the knot with his bride.

