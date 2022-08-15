New cell phones policies for CSRA schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow.

Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies.

Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all.

Here’s what your student can and can’t do with a phone while at school.

Monday was Aiken County School District’s first day of school.

Now that students’ summers are over, policies will limit students’ cell phone time.

The school district tells us that when in class or in the hallways, phone usage is not allowed. Only when students are at lunch is when they can bring their phones out.

The only exception is outlined on their website saying this policy is exempted for documented medical needs, physical or academic accommodations, or other legitimate reasons as approved in writing by the school.

With all public schools in the area being back, we did some digging on other personal device policies across the CSRA.

For Richmond County, their student code of conduct calls the use of mobile devices or personal computers a privilege.

Only allowed for school curriculum-based activities, with having to follow the technology-based guidelines outlined in the student code of conduct like not using the devices to bully or harass, electronically capturing the image of others without express permission, and others.

For Columbia County, a teacher’s permission will allow a student to bring their own technology when it supplements and assists learning in the classroom, and not having these devices won’t put them behind.

Across all three districts, unless told that you can be on your phone, always double-check with a teacher.

