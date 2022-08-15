Most lanes of Deans Bridge blocked after crash at Morgan Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge are blocked.

Deputies urge drivers to seek alternate routes if traveling in this area.

The injuries appear minor after the accident that was reported at 1:35 p.m.

