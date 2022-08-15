Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal, clean up in progress

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal.

Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars.

Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems.

If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen it.

“We’ve been, in the last couple of years, experiencing a real severe problem in the summertime,” said Dayton Sherrouse, executive director of Augusta Canal Authority.

Invasive plant species have taken over.

He says this is a major issue.

“It affects our historic boat tours we do along the canal and then we also operate three hydroelectric plants here, taking water out of the canal and running our hydroelectric plants,” said Sherrouse.

He says the problem became so bad that they had to cut production back at the hydroelectric plants.

“Last year was probably the worst year we’ve ever had because of it, so this year we decided we had to do something about it,” he said.

For the first time ever, the Canal Authority hired a firm to clear the canal.

They have a harvester going in the water to take the plants out.

Sherrouse says this should be a good solution.

“Our hope is this will get us through the end of the summer, and then we’ll get through the fall and winter months, and it won’t come back to the degree we have it right now,” he said.

By the time it’s done Sherrouse says they can go back to normal, and the canal will look a lot better too.

Sherrouse estimates it could take another week or two before it’s finished.

