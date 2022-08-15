Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal, clean up in progress

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal.

Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars.

Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems.

If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen it.

“We’ve been, in the last couple of years, experiencing a real severe problem in the summertime,” said Dayton Sherrouse, executive director of Augusta Canal Authority.

MORE | Rabid raccoon sparks health alert in Richmond County

Invasive plant species have taken over.

He says this is a major issue.

“It affects our historic boat tours we do along the canal and then we also operate three hydroelectric plants here, taking water out of the canal and running our hydroelectric plants,” said Sherrouse.

He says the problem became so bad that they had to cut production back at the hydroelectric plants.

“Last year was probably the worst year we’ve ever had because of it, so this year we decided we had to do something about it,” he said.

For the first time ever, the Canal Authority hired a firm to clear the canal.

MORE | Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

They have a harvester going in the water to take the plants out.

Sherrouse says this should be a good solution.

“Our hope is this will get us through the end of the summer, and then we’ll get through the fall and winter months, and it won’t come back to the degree we have it right now,” he said.

By the time it’s done Sherrouse says they can go back to normal, and the canal will look a lot better too.

Sherrouse estimates it could take another week or two before it’s finished.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

New cell phones policies for CSRA schools
Schools crack down on cellphone policies
Schools crack down on cellphone policies
What the Tech: FireFox Focus
What the Tech: A new browser for web searching
What the Tech: Firefox Focus helps with internet browsing
What the Tech: Firefox Focus helps with internet browsing