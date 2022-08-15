“He’s not known to just disappear for two weeks” Search continues for Keith Styburski

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Family and friends gathered at the Yo Mart in Hephzibah and went into the nearby community and wooded area.

Utilizing vehicles, a drone, and going on foot, they searched high and low for any signs of their caring and generous friend.

“Finding him. That’s the main concern is finding him well and safe and bringing him home,” said family friend, Corbin Faircloth.

Many call him friend, one calls him son, and one calls him dad.

After three weeks, Keith Styburski is still missing.

His friends and family have yet to lose hope.

“We’ve been trying to do most of the foot work to find where, get last locations you know whatever was going on that night, just so we could have better understanding so we could find him,” said Faircloth.

Twenty to 30 people gathered to find Styburski where he was last seen.

“Day to day he’s joking, he’s caring, and he’s very generous– like I said he would give the shirt off his back for anybody,” said Faircloth.

Burke County Sheriff’s office says Styburski’s truck was found after a train hit it early in the morning on July 27th.

Styburski was not in the truck at the time of the collision.

“He would go missing for like 2 or 3 days but that’s like when he would go to the beach or somewhere and he would always contact his mama if he was going somewhere,” said Fairlcloth.

Russel Loyd, an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department, was present to provide help with the search.

He’s also a member of Project Drew, a group that helps with searching for missing people.

“It was my brother-in-law that went missing years ago and we did the same thing and we didn’t know where to start, we just found a spot and went,” said Loyd.

Family says they just want Styburski home.

“Come home you know, we just want to make sure that your mama and daughter all have peace of mind and are not worried sick about you,” said Faircloth.

Burke County tells us they were conducting a search Friday and Richmond County says there are no updates on their end so far.

If you know the whereabouts of Keith Styburski, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

News 12 will update you as the story progresses.

