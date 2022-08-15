Georgia’s 6-week abortion law allowed to stand

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, also known as the heartbeat law, is being allowed to stand.

On Monday, the Superior Court of Fulton County declined to place an injunction on the law while a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality made its way through the courts.

Georgia’s six-week abortion was challenged in the 11th Circuit of Appeals shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp signed H.B. 481 into law in 2019, and the law had remained blocked as the case made its way through the federal courts.

However, three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court lifted the law’s injunction. The court also allowed the law to go into effect immediately.

Abortion providers and advocates filed a new state constitutional challenge one week later and asked the court to immediately block the ban while the lawsuit proceeds, which led to Monday’s ruling.

Pro-choice advocates who had joined in the latest lawsuit were critical of Monday’s decision.

“We are deeply disappointed that the court is allowing our state’s extreme six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and is putting thousands of Georgians in danger by denying them essential health care,” said Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the lead plaintiff in the case. “Our vision for Georgia is that everyone including Queer, trans, and low-income people have the freedom to decide to have children, to not have children, and to raise the families they have in thriving communities.”

