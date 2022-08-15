Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia’s 6-week abortion law allowed to stand

Atlanta City Councilmembers will weigh idea of setting aside money to help fund women's access...
Atlanta City Councilmembers will weigh idea of setting aside money to help fund women's access to abortion(CBS46 News)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, also known as the heartbeat law, is being allowed to stand.

On Monday, the Superior Court of Fulton County declined to place an injunction on the law while a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality made its way through the courts.

MORE | Graham ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

Georgia’s six-week abortion was challenged in the 11th Circuit of Appeals shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp signed H.B. 481 into law in 2019, and the law had remained blocked as the case made its way through the federal courts.

However, three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court lifted the law’s injunction. The court also allowed the law to go into effect immediately.

Abortion providers and advocates filed a new state constitutional challenge one week later and asked the court to immediately block the ban while the lawsuit proceeds, which led to Monday’s ruling.

Pro-choice advocates who had joined in the latest lawsuit were critical of Monday’s decision.

MORE | Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told

“We are deeply disappointed that the court is allowing our state’s extreme six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and is putting thousands of Georgians in danger by denying them essential health care,” said Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the lead plaintiff in the case. “Our vision for Georgia is that everyone including Queer, trans, and low-income people have the freedom to decide to have children, to not have children, and to raise the families they have in thriving communities.”

READ THE DECISION:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
In roundtable talk, Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’