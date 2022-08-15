Georgia launches tool to schedule monkeypox vaccinations

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a centralized scheduling tool and helpline to locate and make appointments for monkeypox vaccine.

To schedule a monkeypox vaccination, visit dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment.”

You can also call 888-457-0186.

The scheduling tool allows you to choose a first or second dose of the monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu. Because monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, you will be asked to answer a series of questions that help DPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox. The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine.

The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

While more than 90% of those affected in the current global outbreak are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.

If you think you may have monkeypox, seek testing as soon as possible. To avoid potential spread of monkeypox to others, stay isolated until your rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.

There are things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

For more information about monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

