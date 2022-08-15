Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs.

Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday.

Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

She brings almost 20 years of healthcare experience and 13 years with HCA Healthcare, where she has served in executive roles at TriStar Southern Hills, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Her career has been highlighted by high employee and physician engagement and a commitment to improving quality of care for patients, Doctors said in a news release.

This includes increasing the Leapfrog safety score at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center from a B to an A, where it has stayed for 10 consecutive reporting periods.

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta,” said Conley. “I look forward to working alongside the excellent physicians and colleagues at the hospital to provide high-quality care to the community.”

Conley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health, Health Policy and Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration degree from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management. She is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Meanwhile, Aiken Regional Medical Centers announces the appointment of Matthew Merrifield as chief executive officer, effective Monday.

Merrifield returns to Aiken Regional after two years with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, a Universal Health Services 485-bed acute care facility, in Las Vegas where he served as chief operating officer. Prior to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, he served as chief operating officer at Aiken Regional for four years.

Merrifield is a health care executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience.

He earned his Master of Business Administration from Darla Moore School of Business at University of South Carolina and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University.

Merrifield succeeds Jim O’Loughlin, who is retiring from Aiken Regional Medical Centers after having served as CEO since 2019.

O’Loughlin is scheduled to retire and return to Jacksonville, Fla. O’Loughlin and Merrifield will work alongside one another through the transition.

Also in business ...

NEW ADMINISTRATOR: East Georgia State College announces that Robert Grant has been named the new vice president for institutional advancement and grants at the school.In this role, Grant will provide leadership and strategic focus to further the college’s development, alumni relations, marketing communications and engagement.

ACQUISITION: Augusta-based MAU inc. has acquired Doozer Software’s project services and staffing division, strengthening MAU’s capabilities by adding the Birmingham-based company’s expertise in software development. Doozer will join MAU’s technology solutions division, 3Ci. As a family-centered company, MAU said it’s is excited to add Doozer, whose values and culture closely align with MAU’s.

TECH GATHERING: AFCEA International is hosting TechNet Augusta 2022 in-person through Thursday at the Augusta Marriott and Convention Center. U.S. Army leaders from Fort Gordon and across the country will attend to discuss ways to design and deploy the networks that will support both cyber offense as well as cyber defense.

