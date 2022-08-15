Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

Dejuan Marco White
Dejuan Marco White(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in an aggravated assault over the weekend.

Dejuan Marco White, 37, is wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Saturday at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary.

CRIME | Suspect charged in Saluda County stabbing

White is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, which should have extensive front-end damage.

Anyone who comes in contact with White or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

