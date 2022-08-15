Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline.

The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago.

It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51, and even lower in Augusta, where fuel is averaging $3.43 on Monday, down from $3.54 a week ago.

In South Carolina, the average price on Monday is $3.51, down 8 cents from a week ago. The average price Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties is matching the statewide average.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

He said that means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week.

De Haan says some areas of the country may continue to see a decline in prices, but overall he expects the national average to climb this week.

“While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated,” De Haan said.

