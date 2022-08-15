Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers

Gas pump generic
Gas pump generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline.

The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago.

It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51, and even lower in Augusta, where fuel is averaging $3.43 on Monday, down from $3.54 a week ago.

MORE | Dominion Energy seeks to raise rates in South Carolina

In South Carolina, the average price on Monday is $3.51, down 8 cents from a week ago. The average price Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties is matching the statewide average.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

He said that means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week.

MORE | A no-brainer? Zombie apocalypse might be survivable in Augusta

De Haan says some areas of the country may continue to see a decline in prices, but overall he expects the national average to climb this week.

“While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
Various entities have begun filing paperwork in response to the request. Those responses will...
Formal responses begin to be filed to Dominion Energy rate increase request
Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband
Augusta business symposium
Businesses partner with community leaders, bringing in customers