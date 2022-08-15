Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack.

The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.

Emergency services arrived and located the alligator, as well as a deceased person.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Resources, the victim has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun City.

Officials believe Becker was gardening near the pond and slipped into the water.

The alligator has since been removed from the pond and euthanized, according to officials.

Word of the attack definitely spread quickly throughout the community, as some saw the big police, EMS and fire truck presence at the scene.

Others said they got alerts from the sheriff’s office that there had been an attack.

As for the Sun City community, a sheriffs deputy said there are around two hundred lagoons and ponds back here, and that the assumption should be there are alligators in most of those bodies of water.

Several residents said they’re very aware of that constant danger, and always have an eye out for gators.

“Oh they’re very fast, anywhere from 15 to 30 miles an hour…on land. And they can climb,” said Marvin Margolies.

“And you’ve got to be real careful where you walk your dogs, you don’t leave your dogs out at night,” said Alan Rosenthal.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.

