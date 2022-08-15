Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

By WTOC Staff and Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack.

The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.

Emergency services arrived and located the alligator, as well as a deceased person.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Resources, the victim has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun City.

Officials believe Becker was gardening near the pond and slipped into the water.

The alligator has since been removed from the pond and euthanized, according to officials.

Word of the attack definitely spread quickly throughout the community, as some saw the big police, EMS and fire truck presence at the scene.

Others said they got alerts from the sheriff’s office that there had been an attack.

As for the Sun City community, a sheriffs deputy said there are around two hundred lagoons and ponds back here, and that the assumption should be there are alligators in most of those bodies of water.

Several residents said they’re very aware of that constant danger, and always have an eye out for gators.

“Oh they’re very fast, anywhere from 15 to 30 miles an hour…on land. And they can climb,” said Marvin Margolies.

“And you’ve got to be real careful where you walk your dogs, you don’t leave your dogs out at night,” said Alan Rosenthal.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
1 killed in crash between motorcycle, school bus
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta confirms its first monkeypox case
Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

Latest News

Dollar General
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues
Nearly 200 prison employees arrested on job-related charges
New law to lower insulin cost
Senator Ossoff celebrates new bill to lower insulin cost
Senator Ossoff celebrates new law to lower insulin cost
Senator Ossoff celebrates new law to lower insulin cost
I-TEAM: Local Study Unlocks Some Mystery Surrounding Long COVID
I-TEAM: Local Study Unlocks Some Mystery Surrounding Long COVID