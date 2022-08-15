Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be back down in the mid-60s with more upper 60s likely as well. Highs today will be near 90 once again. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon with much higher rain chances this evening into tonight as a cold front works through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our region under a low-level marginal risk for isolated severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and minor flooding issues will be possible with any severe storms that develop.

A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The early week front is expected to stall just south of our viewing area keeping elevated rain chances in the forecast Wednesday night through this upcoming weekend with below-average highs in the mid to low 80s. High temps may rebound into the upper 80s by this weekend with continued rain chances. Keep it here for the latest updates.

