Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Active weather pattern this week with decent rain chances most days. Below-average highs through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be back down in the mid-60s with more upper 60s likely as well. Highs today will be near 90 once again. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon with much higher rain chances this evening into tonight as a cold front works through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our region under a low-level marginal risk for isolated severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and minor flooding issues will be possible with any severe storms that develop.

A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The early week front is expected to stall just south of our viewing area keeping elevated rain chances in the forecast Wednesday night through this upcoming weekend with below-average highs in the mid to low 80s. High temps may rebound into the upper 80s by this weekend with continued rain chances. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the CSRA
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

Low Severe Risk Monday
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Highs This Week
Warm One Today, Unsettled Pattern This Week
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia...
Sunday Morning Weather Update - 08/14/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still