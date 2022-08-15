Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and stall over the CSRA through the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our region under a low-level marginal risk for isolated severe weather late this afternoon through around midnight. Damaging winds, large hail, and minor flooding issues will be possible with any severe storms that develop. Widespread severe issues aren’t expected, but a few strong storms are possible. We will dry out overnight into early Tuesday with lows staying near 70.

The front will be stalled just south of the CSRA Tuesday and keep mostly to partly cloudy skies in place most of the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day Tuesday , but most of the CSRA looks dry. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with clouds around. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

The stalled front will lift a little north Wednesday and bring us higher rain chances for the rest of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-20 in the CSRA under a marginal severe weather risk Wednesday for the threat of strong wind gusts with storms. There is also a marginal flood risk, meaning flood prone areas could have minor issues. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Models are on board for a wet week ahead as a stalled front sits over the region. (WRDW)

Rain chances look highest Wednesday night through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rainfall across the region. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered to numerous showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

