Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.

They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are part of a continuing effort to provide more options for guests ordering one of the most important meals of the day,” the chain said in a news release.

They are the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017.

The test item will be available for a limited time starting Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Augusta and Aiken a well as Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Va.; Miami; and New Orleans.

Guest feedback will help determine whether they’ll be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

