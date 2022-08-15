Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.

They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

MORE | After loss of pet, woman finds joy in robotic cat

“The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are part of a continuing effort to provide more options for guests ordering one of the most important meals of the day,” the chain said in a news release.

They are the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017.

The test item will be available for a limited time starting Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Augusta and Aiken a well as Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Va.; Miami; and New Orleans.

Guest feedback will help determine whether they’ll be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

Various entities have begun filing paperwork in response to the request. Those responses will...
Formal responses begin to be filed to Dominion Energy rate increase request
Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband
Augusta business symposium
Businesses partner with community leaders, bringing in customers
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Gas prices dip across U.S., and get even lower for Augusta drivers