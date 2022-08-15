Bond revoked for suspect in Columbia County rape, robbery

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a 2016 Columbia County rape and robbery case is back in jail after his bond was revoked.

Damione Aaron Evans was arrested and booked into Columbia County jail on Friday, according to sheriff’s records. He’s charged with rape, aggravated battery, robbery, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated sodomy, according to sheriff’s records.

He’d been out on bond for years while awaiting trial, but prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to revoke his bond, according to court records.

The crimes occurred on the afternoon of May 22, 2016, at King Spa on Belair Road in Martinez.

Investigators say he came into the business, shoved a 60-year-old employee to the ground so hard she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted a 46-year-old employee before stealing a few hundred dollars and walking out the back door.

