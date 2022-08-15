Augusta University president tests positive for COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday.

His symptoms began Saturday and are mild and include those commonly seen with the flu.

In accordance with expert guidelines, Keel is isolating at home for the next several days, where he will be able to carry out all of his duties except attending several scheduled in-person events this week.

Keel, who is vaccinated and boosted, will return to campus as soon as he has completed the isolation and return-to-work protocols defined by the CDC.

Fall classes begin Wednesday at the school.

