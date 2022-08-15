Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta confirms its first monkeypox case

RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta’s first monkeypox has been reported, authorities confirmed Monday evening.

It seemed almost inevitable, with hundreds of cases in Atlanta and Georgia ranking No. 4 in the country for infections, but the city had been unscathed so far.

Out of the 11,177 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., Georgia now has 851. Only New York (2,295), California (1,945) and Florida (1,085) have more confirmed cases according to the CDC. Those states rank No. 4, No. 1 and No. 3 in total population respectively.

MORE | Rabid raccoon sparks health alert in Richmond County

This comes after monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency. Officials say the declaration will allow the government to release federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

High-risk people across the country are now scrambling to get a vaccine and there aren’t enough to go around. Some clinics have stopped offering the second recommended dose to ensure there are enough first doses.

An additional 150,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine are now expected in September to add on to the 1.1 million doses that are already available. But that’s still only a fraction of what’s needed.

To help get the vaccine to those who need it most, the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday launched a centralized scheduling tool and helpline to locate and make appointments.

To schedule a monkeypox vaccination, visit dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment.”

You can also call 888-457-0186.

MORE | Augusta University president tests positive for COVID

The scheduling tool allows you to choose a first or second dose of the monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu. Because monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, you will be asked to answer a series of questions that help DPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox. The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine.

The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

While more than 90% of those affected in the current global outbreak are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.

If you think you may have monkeypox, seek testing as soon as possible. To avoid potential spread of monkeypox to others, stay isolated until your rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.

There are things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

For more information about monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

Raccoon
Rabid raccoon sparks health alert in Richmond County
Brooks Keel
Augusta University president tests positive for COVID
monkeypox
Georgia ranked No. 4 in U.S. confirmed monkeypox cases
CDC Atlanta
The pandemic isn’t over, but CDC says we have better tools to live with COVID