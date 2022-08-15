Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign.

It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24.

Volunteers will work on a variety of projects including debris cleanup, brush clearing, and trail and park maintenance.

After the cleanup, there will be a picnic for volunteers at the Below Dam Recreation Area, 384 Power Plant Road.

Volunteers must complete and return a volunteer agreement available online. Participants volunteering as a group can download a group agreement. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Thurmond Project Office at 510 Clarks Hill Highway, Clarks Hill, SC 29821or emailed to CESAS-OP-T@usace.army.mil. Registration deadline is Sept. 10.

While the work is typical cleaning work, it does contain some occasional hazards. Therefore a position hazard analysis is available for download.

All volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and long pants and bring plenty of water. Be aware that your clothing could get damaged or stained.

Volunteers should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early for check-in and a safety talk. Participants will receive free T-shirts and a one-day pass for free admission to any federal park site (while supplies last).

In the event of severe weather, National Public Lands Day events will be canceled.

