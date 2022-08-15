Submit Photos/Videos
Accident in Aiken County knocks out local electrical circuit

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County.

At 6:20 p.m., a car ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd, causing the local power circuit for the area to shut off, according to Aiken Electrical.

The Collison also caused the vehicle to be set on fire.

While there are no confirmed injuries from this, Aiken Electrical said they would fix the power outage by 8:30 p.m.

Aiken County Dispatch said there are still authorities on the scene.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

