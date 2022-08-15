Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
Gas pump generic
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers