2 men found guilty in Richmond County murder cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries have returned guilty verdicts in separate 2017 Richmond County murder cases.

After a week of evidence, a jury found K’Shon Vaughan guilty Friday in the death of service member Traychaurde Harris, according to prosecutors. Garris was a bystander at a basketball game who was struck by a stray bullet in April 2017 at Carrie J. Mays Community Center.

A jury announced the defendant was guilty of all charges, including malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Two people were injured in the shooting.

Warrants say Vaughan was seen firing a handgun in the direction of people.

A few hours after the Vaughan verdict, another jury convicted Antonio Collier in the death of Sean Middlebrooks, a father of four, according to prosecutors.

After a five-day trial, Collier was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The shooting happened at 11:58 p.m. July 11, 2017, in the 2000 Block of Rosier Road.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by an additional five years in confinement.

After traveling from New York for the trial, the victim’s mother told the judge at sentencing: “Sean can rest in peace and power.”

