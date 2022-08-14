Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times

Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man.

Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds to his body.

After learning that the suspect fled into the woods behind the house, officials used the blood hound tracking team to locate the suspect.

Deputies say they found Killijah Herbert and took him into custody at the Saluda County Detention Center and charged him with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and officials say he is currently in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the CSRA
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Aiken County
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
37-year-oldKeith Styburski
“He’s not known to just disappear for two weeks.” Search continues for Keith Styburski
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the CSRA
The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from...
Move-in day for Augusta University students affected by mold
monkeypox
Georgia ranked No. 4 in U.S. confirmed monkeypox cases