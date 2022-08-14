Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man.

Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds to his body.

After learning that the suspect fled into the woods behind the house, officials used the blood hound tracking team to locate the suspect.

Deputies say they found Killijah Herbert and took him into custody at the Saluda County Detention Center and charged him with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and officials say he is currently in stable condition.

